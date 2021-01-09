Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $805.03 Million

Analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) will post $805.03 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Alaska Air Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $668.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $899.00 million. Alaska Air Group reported sales of $2.23 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 63.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will report full-year sales of $3.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $3.66 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $5.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.11 billion to $6.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Alaska Air Group.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported ($3.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.94) by ($0.29). Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 19.39% and a negative net margin of 13.96%. The company had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 70.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. 140166 raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alaska Air Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

In other Alaska Air Group news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total transaction of $95,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,070.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Benito Minicucci sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $529,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,078,328.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,130 shares of company stock valued at $659,102 in the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 761 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 829 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALK traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,043,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,629,916. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.01 and a 200-day moving average of $41.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 1.81. Alaska Air Group has a 12-month low of $20.02 and a 12-month high of $67.48.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,300 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

