Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.94 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) to report earnings of $2.94 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Electronic Arts’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.85. Electronic Arts posted earnings of $2.79 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Electronic Arts will report full-year earnings of $5.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.26 to $5.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.56 to $6.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Electronic Arts.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The game software company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $910.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.62 million. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.21.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock traded up $1.12 on Friday, hitting $141.86. 1,902,761 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,588,486. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. Electronic Arts has a 52 week low of $85.69 and a 52 week high of $147.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total value of $96,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,390,137.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total transaction of $132,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 17,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,323,873.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,452 shares of company stock valued at $3,625,303 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 98.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 14,101 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 6,978 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 95,454 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $12,605,000 after acquiring an additional 46,230 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 24.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,712,001 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,678,620,000 after buying an additional 2,523,364 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 65.9% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,731 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after buying an additional 5,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the second quarter worth about $7,217,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

