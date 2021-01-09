Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Oxford Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.13. Oxford Industries reported earnings per share of $1.09 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 79.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oxford Industries will report full-year earnings of ($1.73) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.81) to ($1.67). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.68. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Oxford Industries.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.66. The business had revenue of $175.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.42 million. Oxford Industries had a negative net margin of 6.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.92%. Oxford Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Oxford Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Oxford Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

OXM stock traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.47. 62,281 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,576. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.20 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.58. Oxford Industries has a 1-year low of $30.37 and a 1-year high of $75.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.15%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Oxford Industries by 23,975.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,974,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,049,000 after acquiring an additional 4,954,006 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 754,305 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,196,000 after purchasing an additional 168,721 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Oxford Industries by 186.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 128,415 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after acquiring an additional 83,534 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Oxford Industries by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,689 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,404,000 after acquiring an additional 56,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in Oxford Industries by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 628,966 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,385,000 after acquiring an additional 55,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private label apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oxford Industries (OXM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.