Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) (TSE:LB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) (TSE:LB) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$31.06.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LB. CIBC upped their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, CSFB upped their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) stock traded down C$0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$32.37. 151,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,745. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$25.74 and a 52-week high of C$44.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$32.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$28.95. The company has a market cap of C$1.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.67.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) (TSE:LB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 4th. The company reported C$0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$243.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$241.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 3.2994748 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.37%.

In other news, Senior Officer Stéphane Therrien sold 3,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.04, for a total value of C$116,401.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,131.40.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) Company Profile

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

