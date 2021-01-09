Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Receives $198.40 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $198.40.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Watsco in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Watsco from $203.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Watsco from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Watsco by 9.5% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 792 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Watsco during the third quarter worth $29,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Watsco by 3.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Watsco by 7.4% during the third quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Watsco by 87.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

WSO traded down $2.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $242.89. 137,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,343. Watsco has a one year low of $132.97 and a one year high of $249.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $227.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.52.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.23. Watsco had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Watsco will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $1.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $7.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Watsco’s payout ratio is presently 109.23%.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

