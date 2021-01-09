Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

FRGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on Fiesta Restaurant Group from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ FRGI traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.03. The company had a trading volume of 99,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $337.75 million, a P/E ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 2.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.11 and its 200 day moving average is $9.74. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $2.72 and a 52 week high of $13.67.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $137.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.10 million. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. On average, research analysts expect that Fiesta Restaurant Group will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 34.4% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 23,653 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 6,052 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $461,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 268.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 61,699 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 44,931 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 125.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 67,124 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 37,407 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 190.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 20,160 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 13,230 shares during the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Company Profile

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

