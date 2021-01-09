CryptoPing (PING) Market Capitalization Tops $4.37 Million

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 9th. CryptoPing has a market cap of $4.37 million and $20,332.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CryptoPing has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CryptoPing token can now be purchased for $0.49 or 0.00001200 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002481 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00024300 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.09 or 0.00109057 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 57.9% against the dollar and now trades at $286.46 or 0.00708646 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.19 or 0.00220645 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.51 or 0.00053200 BTC.

CryptoPing’s total supply is 9,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,999,635 tokens. CryptoPing’s official website is cryptoping.tech . CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping and its Facebook page is accessible here

CryptoPing can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoPing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoPing should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoPing using one of the exchanges listed above.

