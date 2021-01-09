Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Receives $40.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bentley Systems in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Bentley Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bentley Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Bentley Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock.

Bentley Systems stock traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.11. The company had a trading volume of 369,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,014. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.16. Bentley Systems has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $51.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.19, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $203.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.33 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Bentley Systems will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%.

In related news, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total transaction of $770,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 542,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,718,948.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David J. Hollister sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $9,240,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,763,831 shares in the company, valued at $115,925,994.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $176,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $257,000. 4.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated develops software for infrastructure design, construction, and operations. It provides MicroStation, a modeling, documentation, and visualization solution for information modeling; ProjectWise, a project information management and collaboration solution; AssetWise, an asset information management solution; PlantSight, a digital solution to benefit customers through plant operations; and SYNCHRO XR for HoloLens 2 that enables users to interact collaboratively with digital construction models using gestures to plan, visualize, and experience construction sequencing.

