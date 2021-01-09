Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.46 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) will post earnings per share of $1.46 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Cardinal Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.50. Cardinal Health reported earnings per share of $1.52 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardinal Health will report full year earnings of $5.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.74 to $5.93. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.97 to $6.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cardinal Health.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.14 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 123.28% and a net margin of 0.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share.

CAH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.30.

CAH traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,137,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,593,072. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.71. The company has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.03. Cardinal Health has a 1 year low of $39.05 and a 1 year high of $60.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.486 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.60%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 22,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 53,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

