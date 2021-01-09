Brokerages Expect Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $500.67 Million

Analysts expect Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) to post $500.67 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $512.90 million and the lowest is $477.70 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $397.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $1.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 42.02% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $519.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis.

AMRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised Amneal Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.97.

AMRX stock traded down $0.18 on Monday, reaching $4.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,521,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459,892. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $5.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.33 and its 200 day moving average is $4.37. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.27.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 53,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 3,963 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 48,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 5,698 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 174,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 6,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 33.50% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates in two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

