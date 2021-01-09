$147.74 Million in Sales Expected for Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) to post $147.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Novanta’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $148.78 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $146.70 million. Novanta posted sales of $159.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Novanta will report full year sales of $590.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $589.83 million to $591.91 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $630.52 million, with estimates ranging from $628.35 million to $632.69 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Novanta.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Novanta had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $142.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

NOVT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Novanta in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:NOVT traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $130.78. The stock had a trading volume of 107,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,062. Novanta has a 1 year low of $66.44 and a 1 year high of $132.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $120.19 and its 200-day moving average is $111.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.74 and a beta of 1.13.

In other Novanta news, insider Brian S. Young sold 6,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total transaction of $811,616.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,673,680.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.92, for a total transaction of $574,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,237 shares in the company, valued at $11,978,916.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,741 shares of company stock worth $2,417,936. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Novanta by 2.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 115,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Novanta during the 3rd quarter worth about $297,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,457,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novanta during the 3rd quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 4,012 shares during the period. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

