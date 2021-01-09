FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.29.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Raymond James cut shares of FS KKR Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Truist started coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, National Securities started coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

FSK stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.36. 418,657 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,211. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.62. FS KKR Capital has a twelve month low of $7.60 and a twelve month high of $25.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.25 million. FS KKR Capital had a negative net margin of 86.86% and a positive return on equity of 11.18%. On average, analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $783,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 22,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,937,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,584 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 41,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 83,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 8,087 shares during the last quarter. 28.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.