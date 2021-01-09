Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.33 Billion

Analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) will post sales of $7.33 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Philip Morris International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.02 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $7.56 billion. Philip Morris International posted sales of $7.71 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Philip Morris International will report full-year sales of $28.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $28.27 billion to $28.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $31.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.45 billion to $31.94 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Philip Morris International.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 80.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PM. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.31.

Shares of NYSE:PM traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $83.09. The stock had a trading volume of 4,035,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,181,750. The company has a market capitalization of $129.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.24. Philip Morris International has a 1 year low of $56.01 and a 1 year high of $90.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 92.49%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Aua Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 57.3% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Philip Morris International (PM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.