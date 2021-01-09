Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ubisoft Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. UBS Group lowered Ubisoft Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ubisoft Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Benchmark cut Ubisoft Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

Ubisoft Entertainment stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,622. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of -974.30 and a beta of 0.85. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 1 year low of $11.70 and a 1 year high of $20.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.74.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

