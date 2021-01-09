ZTCoin (ZT) Price Down 6.3% Over Last 7 Days

ZTCoin (CURRENCY:ZT) traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 9th. One ZTCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0490 or 0.00000940 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZTCoin has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. ZTCoin has a market capitalization of $13.68 million and approximately $2.97 million worth of ZTCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00042930 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005023 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00034126 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 45.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,463.38 or 0.03624708 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.98 or 0.00289747 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002479 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00012884 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About ZTCoin

ZTCoin (ZT) is a token. ZTCoin’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 279,448,925 tokens. The official message board for ZTCoin is medium.com/@ZBGofficial . ZTCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

ZTCoin Token Trading

ZTCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZBG. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZTCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZTCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZTCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

