Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) Receives $3.56 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.56.

WPRT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Westport Fuel Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Westport Fuel Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Westport Fuel Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WPRT. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors own 18.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WPRT traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.66. 2,686,941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,838,108. Westport Fuel Systems has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $6.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.55 and a 200 day moving average of $2.45. The stock has a market cap of $776.48 million, a PE ratio of -113.18 and a beta of 1.76.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. Westport Fuel Systems had a negative return on equity of 15.61% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $65.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.65 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Westport Fuel Systems will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Westport Fuel Systems

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. It operates through Transportation and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

