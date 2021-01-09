SHIELD (XSH) Price Down 61.2% This Week

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. During the last week, SHIELD has traded down 61.2% against the US dollar. One SHIELD coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. SHIELD has a market cap of $199,412.88 and $45.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40,397.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,285.29 or 0.03181628 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.34 or 0.00436512 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $557.39 or 0.01379773 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.09 or 0.00361644 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003320 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00019365 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.74 or 0.00192428 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 127.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000064 BTC.

About SHIELD

SHIELD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SHIELD is www.shield-coin.com . The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh

Buying and Selling SHIELD

SHIELD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

