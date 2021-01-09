Phantasma Energy Price Reaches $0.0134 on Major Exchanges (KCAL)

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. During the last seven days, Phantasma Energy has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. Phantasma Energy has a total market capitalization of $660,022.39 and $702.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phantasma Energy token can now be bought for about $0.0134 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002483 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00023787 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.87 or 0.00108603 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 63% higher against the dollar and now trades at $296.89 or 0.00734914 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.20 or 0.00220818 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00052341 BTC.

Phantasma Energy Profile

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 49,308,673 tokens. Phantasma Energy’s official website is Phantasma.io . Phantasma Energy’s official message board is medium.com/phantasticphantasma

Buying and Selling Phantasma Energy

Phantasma Energy can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

