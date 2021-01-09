Analysts Anticipate Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) to Announce $1.06 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.06 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Nordson’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.04 and the highest is $1.07. Nordson reported earnings of $0.89 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Nordson will report full-year earnings of $6.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $6.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.05 to $7.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Nordson.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $558.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.76 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 15.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share.

NDSN has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Nordson from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut Nordson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,111,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $980,479,000 after acquiring an additional 55,317 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Nordson by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 992,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,796,000 after purchasing an additional 127,883 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Nordson by 117.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 809,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,664,000 after purchasing an additional 438,053 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Nordson by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 663,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,339,000 after purchasing an additional 31,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nordson by 541,537.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 541,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,897,000 after purchasing an additional 541,537 shares during the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN traded down $2.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $203.27. The stock had a trading volume of 338,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,144. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $200.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Nordson has a 1 year low of $96.46 and a 1 year high of $216.87. The company has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is 26.58%.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

