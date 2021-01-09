TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.33.

TFII has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TFI International from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on TFI International in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on TFI International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine downgraded TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on TFI International from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th.

NYSE:TFII traded up $2.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.77. The stock had a trading volume of 168,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,098. TFI International has a 1-year low of $15.24 and a 1-year high of $56.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $936.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.49 million. Sell-side analysts predict that TFI International will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.223 per share. This is a boost from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

