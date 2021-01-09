TaaS Price Reaches $0.84 on Major Exchanges (TAAS)

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded 18.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. One TaaS token can currently be purchased for about $0.84 or 0.00008035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TaaS has a market capitalization of $6.81 million and $758.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TaaS has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00043707 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005026 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 49.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,511.39 or 0.03732973 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00033580 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $118.25 or 0.00292070 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002473 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00012861 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

TaaS Profile

TAAS is a token. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 tokens. The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund . TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here . TaaS’s official website is taas.fund

TaaS Token Trading

TaaS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TaaS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TaaS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

