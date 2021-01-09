$555.07 Million in Sales Expected for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) will report $555.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Check Point Software Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $561.86 million and the lowest is $549.30 million. Check Point Software Technologies posted sales of $543.80 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will report full-year sales of $2.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.06 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Check Point Software Technologies.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $509.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.47 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 41.47%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. OTR Global upgraded Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP traded up $4.90 during trading on Monday, reaching $131.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,295,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,268. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $124.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.45. The stock has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.66. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1-year low of $80.06 and a 1-year high of $139.26.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 467.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

Further Reading: What is a Futures Contract?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Check Point Software Technologies (CHKP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.