Energo (TSL) Achieves Market Cap of $142,958.18

Energo (CURRENCY:TSL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. Over the last week, Energo has traded down 3.5% against the dollar. One Energo token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, Gate.io, Coinnest and Coinrail. Energo has a market capitalization of $142,958.18 and $20,773.00 worth of Energo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00042930 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005023 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00034126 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 45.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,463.38 or 0.03624708 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.98 or 0.00289747 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002479 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00012884 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Energo Profile

Energo (TSL) is a token. It was first traded on November 25th, 2017. Energo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 602,378,920 tokens. The official website for Energo is www.energolabs.com . Energo’s official message board is blog.energolabs.com . Energo’s official Twitter account is @Energo Labs

Energo Token Trading

Energo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, CoinBene, Coinnest, Gate.io and Coinrail. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

