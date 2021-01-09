Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Receives $54.60 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.60.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ACA shares. Gabelli cut shares of Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arcosa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Arcosa from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, CJS Securities cut shares of Arcosa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

NYSE ACA remained flat at $$61.00 during mid-day trading on Monday. 661,016 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,563. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.41. Arcosa has a twelve month low of $28.14 and a twelve month high of $62.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.42.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Arcosa had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $490.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Arcosa will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.51%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Arcosa by 2.5% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Arcosa by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 93,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,941,000 after acquiring an additional 8,812 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Arcosa by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 3,947 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Arcosa by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 109,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,829,000 after acquiring an additional 9,056 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Arcosa by 135.3% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,048,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,252,000 after acquiring an additional 602,983 shares during the period. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arcosa Company Profile

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers natural and lightweight aggregates, trench shields, shoring products, and specialty milled or processed materials that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

