Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) will announce earnings per share of $0.08 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Ceridian HCM’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.06. Ceridian HCM also reported earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ceridian HCM will report full-year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.49. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ceridian HCM.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 1.34%. The business had revenue of $204.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

CDAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ceridian HCM from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on Ceridian HCM from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ceridian HCM from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.89.

In related news, CEO David D. Ossip sold 506,991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $48,113,445.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,059,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,581,947.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $489,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 126,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,390,152.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 516,074 shares of company stock worth $49,017,170. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDAY. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,888,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,810 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,854,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,432,000 after buying an additional 1,095,282 shares in the last quarter. Advent International Corp MA acquired a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,384,000. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,884,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,794,000 after acquiring an additional 246,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Ceridian HCM by 10.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,645,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,674,000 after acquiring an additional 246,393 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:CDAY traded up $2.00 on Friday, reaching $105.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 674,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,823. Ceridian HCM has a 12-month low of $38.40 and a 12-month high of $111.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.58. The firm has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,321.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

