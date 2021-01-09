Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.73 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) will post $1.73 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Yum! Brands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.65 billion and the highest is $1.84 billion. Yum! Brands posted sales of $1.69 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yum! Brands will report full-year sales of $5.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.56 billion to $5.75 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.15 billion to $6.81 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Yum! Brands.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS.

YUM has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. BidaskClub lowered Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $109.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.44.

Shares of YUM traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $107.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,252,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,672,223. The firm has a market cap of $32.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.98. Yum! Brands has a 12-month low of $54.95 and a 12-month high of $110.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.96%.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,390 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total value of $228,029.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,049 shares in the company, valued at $7,255,835.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,482 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.71, for a total value of $257,408.22. Insiders have sold 31,008 shares of company stock valued at $3,172,091 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of YUM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 72.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,604,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $226,342,000 after buying an additional 1,096,014 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 355.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,296,889 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $111,934,000 after buying an additional 1,012,389 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 210.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 839,646 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,392,000 after buying an additional 568,835 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 102.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,004,109 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $91,675,000 after buying an additional 509,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 200.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 759,534 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $69,345,000 after buying an additional 506,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yum! Brands (YUM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.