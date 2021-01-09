Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $323.92 Million

Equities analysts expect Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) to announce $323.92 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Fair Isaac’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $321.34 million and the highest estimate coming in at $326.50 million. Fair Isaac posted sales of $298.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Fair Isaac will report full year sales of $1.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Fair Isaac.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.93. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 98.78%. The company had revenue of $374.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FICO. BidaskClub cut shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $415.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $506.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $486.43.

Fair Isaac stock traded up $10.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $500.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,543. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $500.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $445.93. Fair Isaac has a 12 month low of $177.65 and a 12 month high of $530.95. The stock has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.42 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

In other news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.83, for a total value of $2,164,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,318,713.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.84, for a total transaction of $161,150.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,709 shares in the company, valued at $4,007,446.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,829 shares of company stock worth $2,588,651 in the last quarter. 3.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 196.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 77 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

