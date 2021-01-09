extraDNA (XDNA) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $103,951.00

extraDNA (CURRENCY:XDNA) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. extraDNA has a market cap of $177,982.91 and approximately $103,951.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, extraDNA has traded 84.9% higher against the US dollar. One extraDNA token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40,640.09 or 0.99974756 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00008117 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00016058 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $108.05 or 0.00265797 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.94 or 0.00450033 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.66 or 0.00149218 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001825 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00030645 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 31.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001624 BTC.

extraDNA Token Profile

extraDNA (XDNA) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,100,000,000 tokens. extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . extraDNA’s official message board is medium.com/@xHumanity . extraDNA’s official website is xhumanity.org

Buying and Selling extraDNA

extraDNA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as extraDNA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade extraDNA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase extraDNA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

