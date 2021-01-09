Brokerages Anticipate Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.27 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) will report $26.27 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Target’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $24.35 billion and the highest is $27.13 billion. Target posted sales of $23.40 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Target will report full year sales of $91.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $87.91 billion to $92.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $88.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $86.16 billion to $92.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Target.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. The company had revenue of $22.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 30.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.77.

In related news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total value of $206,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Target by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,647 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its position in shares of Target by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 15,557 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 10,814 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in shares of Target by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 6,973 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in Target by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 17,669 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,120,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

TGT stock traded up $2.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $193.60. 3,321,516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,292,590. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.41. Target has a 12-month low of $90.17 and a 12-month high of $193.88.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

