TigerCash Trading 3.6% Lower This Week (TCH)

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. TigerCash has a market capitalization of $375,216.39 and approximately $1.29 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TigerCash has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. One TigerCash token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $193.49 or 0.00474357 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About TigerCash

TigerCash (CRYPTO:TCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2017. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 tokens. The official message board for TigerCash is medium.com/cointiger . TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TigerCash is www.cointiger.com

Buying and Selling TigerCash

TigerCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TigerCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TigerCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

