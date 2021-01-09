$1.56 Earnings Per Share Expected for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) will announce earnings of $1.56 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for STERIS’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.54 and the highest is $1.58. STERIS reported earnings per share of $1.45 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STERIS will report full year earnings of $6.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.84 to $6.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.54 to $7.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover STERIS.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $756.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.54 million. STERIS had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on STE. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, November 20th. BidaskClub upgraded STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on STERIS from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Stephens raised their target price on STERIS from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on STERIS from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.50.

In related news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Also, CEO Walter M. Rosebrough, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total transaction of $1,813,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,405 shares in the company, valued at $12,952,152.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,162 shares of company stock worth $3,503,903. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in STERIS by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in STERIS by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,316 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in STERIS by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in STERIS by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 209 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in STERIS by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,909 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STERIS stock traded up $3.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $202.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,242. The firm has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.16 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $189.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. STERIS has a twelve month low of $105.69 and a twelve month high of $203.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 23rd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

