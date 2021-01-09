Brokerages Expect MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $778.97 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) to report $778.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $760.16 million and the highest is $805.70 million. MSC Industrial Direct reported sales of $786.09 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will report full-year sales of $3.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.13 billion to $3.25 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.26 billion to $3.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MSC Industrial Direct.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $771.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub cut MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine cut MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.88.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSM. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 142.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 632,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,033,000 after purchasing an additional 372,059 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,092,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 740,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,921,000 after purchasing an additional 238,746 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,003,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,478,000 after purchasing an additional 198,412 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MSM traded down $0.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $84.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 463,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,430. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 3.03. MSC Industrial Direct has a fifty-two week low of $44.93 and a fifty-two week high of $87.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 11th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 63.29%.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

