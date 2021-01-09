$1.71 Billion in Sales Expected for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) to report sales of $1.71 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Packaging Co. of America’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.77 billion. Packaging Co. of America reported sales of $1.72 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will report full year sales of $6.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.60 billion to $6.71 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.77 billion to $7.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Packaging Co. of America.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.16. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PKG shares. Argus raised their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.40.

PKG traded down $0.17 on Monday, reaching $144.78. The company had a trading volume of 740,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,250. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.02. The company has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.89. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $71.05 and a 52-week high of $146.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. This is a boost from Packaging Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 52.29%.

In related news, SVP Thomas W.H. Walton sold 5,000 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.16, for a total value of $610,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,366 shares in the company, valued at $4,075,990.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 2,516 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total transaction of $295,982.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,889.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,516 shares of company stock worth $6,194,032. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 35.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,252,000 after purchasing an additional 19,623 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 8.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter valued at about $450,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 1.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

