$652.43 Million in Sales Expected for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) to report $652.43 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Euronet Worldwide’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $648.29 million to $657.60 million. Euronet Worldwide posted sales of $693.70 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will report full year sales of $2.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Euronet Worldwide.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.59. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $664.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.07 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $112.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $112.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Euronet Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.00.

Shares of Euronet Worldwide stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $147.55. The company had a trading volume of 214,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,358. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 278.40 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $138.06 and its 200-day moving average is $107.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Euronet Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $61.27 and a fifty-two week high of $167.64.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, Director Andrzej Olechowski sold 2,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.99, for a total value of $336,935.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rick Weller sold 48,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.22, for a total transaction of $5,912,020.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 141,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,106,687.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 164,002 shares of company stock valued at $20,596,511. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EEFT. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 188.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 96,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,978,000 after acquiring an additional 62,979 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,592,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $171,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

