Analysts Expect ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $752.07 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) will post sales of $752.07 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for ICON Public’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $738.75 million to $780.00 million. ICON Public reported sales of $725.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICON Public will report full year sales of $2.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $2.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ICON Public.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $701.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.88 million. ICON Public had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 11.95%.

ICLR has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised ICON Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on ICON Public from $170.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on ICON Public from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on ICON Public from $195.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.00.

ICLR stock traded up $5.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $214.75. 266,776 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,115. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 35.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.91. ICON Public has a 1-year low of $104.28 and a 1-year high of $215.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICLR. CWM LLC grew its stake in ICON Public by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 198 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in ICON Public during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in ICON Public by 519.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 489 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in ICON Public during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ICON Public during the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. 74.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

