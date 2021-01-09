FintruX Network Market Cap Hits $241,751.00 (FTX)

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. FintruX Network has a market cap of $241,751.00 and $100.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FintruX Network token can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, FintruX Network has traded down 28.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00041782 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005027 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 50.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,536.37 or 0.03790262 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $115.52 or 0.00284990 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00030900 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002467 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00012814 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

FintruX Network Profile

FintruX Network (CRYPTO:FTX) is a token. It was first traded on August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 tokens. FintruX Network’s official message board is www.medium.com/FintruX . FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for FintruX Network is www.fintrux.com

Buying and Selling FintruX Network

FintruX Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

