Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MU. Summit Insights raised Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub raised Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday. Cowen lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.19.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $77.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.85. The company has a market cap of $86.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.37. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $31.13 and a 12 month high of $84.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 11,668 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total transaction of $713,614.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 112,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,852,855.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 27,640 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,934,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,705 shares of company stock worth $7,658,336 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MU. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 932 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 16,338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 18,968 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

