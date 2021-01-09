Brampton Brick (TSE:BBL.A) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.93

Brampton Brick Ltd (TSE:BBL.A)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.93 and traded as high as $11.95. Brampton Brick shares last traded at $11.95, with a volume of 21,300 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.30, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$129.80 million and a PE ratio of -19.78.

Brampton Brick Company Profile (TSE:BBL.A)

Brampton Brick Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells masonry and landscape products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Masonry Products and Landscape Products. The Masonry Products segment offers clay bricks; and a range of concrete masonry products, including stone veneer, concrete bricks, and blocks.

