(BEEP.L) (LON:BEEP) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $318.50

(BEEP.L) (LON:BEEP) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $318.50 and traded as low as $318.50. (BEEP.L) shares last traded at $318.50, with a volume of 1,038 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 318.50.

About (BEEP.L) (LON:BEEP)

BlackRock Emerging Europe plc, formerly Eastern European Trust PLC, is a United Kingdom-based investment trust company. The Company conducts its business as an investment trust and its principal activity is portfolio investment. The Company’s objective is to achieve long-term capital growth, principally by investing in companies that do business primarily in Eastern Europe, Russia, Central Asia and Turkey.

Further Reading: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for (BEEP.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (BEEP.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.