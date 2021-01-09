The Hong Kong and China Gas (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.53

Shares of The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.53 and traded as low as $1.48. The Hong Kong and China Gas shares last traded at $1.52, with a volume of 271,213 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine raised The Hong Kong and China Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Get The Hong Kong and China Gas alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.46.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in The Hong Kong and China Gas stock. BCJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 19,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HOKCY)

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets gas in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It is involved in the provision of liquefied natural gas, methanol, and coal and other chemicals; conversion and utilization of biomass, and industrial and agricultural waste; and operation of natural gas refilling stations, piped city-gas projects, upstream and midstream developments, water and wastewater treatment projects, energy exploration and utilization ventures, and aviation fuel facilities.

See Also: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for The Hong Kong and China Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hong Kong and China Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.