JustLiquidity (JUL) Price Reaches $31.55

JustLiquidity (CURRENCY:JUL) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. JustLiquidity has a total market cap of $4.21 million and approximately $728,873.00 worth of JustLiquidity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, JustLiquidity has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar. One JustLiquidity token can currently be bought for about $31.55 or 0.00077342 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get JustLiquidity alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002457 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00024022 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.08 or 0.00108071 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 61.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $275.97 or 0.00676575 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.14 or 0.00218545 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.41 or 0.00052496 BTC.

JustLiquidity Profile

JustLiquidity’s total supply is 963,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,382 tokens. JustLiquidity’s official website is justliquidity.org . The official message board for JustLiquidity is medium.com/@justliquidity

JustLiquidity Token Trading

JustLiquidity can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustLiquidity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JustLiquidity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JustLiquidity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “JULUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for JustLiquidity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JustLiquidity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.