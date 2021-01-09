Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

BURBY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Burberry Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Monday, December 7th.

BURBY stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.98. 34,186 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,352. Burberry Group has a one year low of $12.31 and a one year high of $30.91. The stock has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.36.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

