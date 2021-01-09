Origo Tops One Day Trading Volume of $598,463.00 (OGO)

Origo (CURRENCY:OGO) traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 9th. Origo has a total market capitalization of $3.23 million and approximately $598,463.00 worth of Origo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Origo has traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Origo token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Bittrex and Hotbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00042585 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005117 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 54.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,535.26 or 0.03763932 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00032266 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.40 or 0.00290272 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002453 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002452 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00012655 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Origo

Origo is a token. Its genesis date was June 18th, 2018. Origo’s total supply is 681,277,850 tokens and its circulating supply is 440,516,809 tokens. Origo’s official website is origo.network . The official message board for Origo is medium.com/@origonetwork . Origo’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Origo is /r/origonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Origo Token Trading

Origo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

