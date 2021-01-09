Proton 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $6.25 Million (XPR)

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded 36.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 9th. Over the last seven days, Proton has traded 43% higher against the dollar. One Proton token can currently be bought for about $0.0059 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Proton has a total market cap of $14.18 million and approximately $6.25 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00042471 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00005130 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 47.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,492.34 or 0.03676053 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00031603 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.05 or 0.00288338 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002465 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00012787 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Proton Token Profile

Proton (XPR) is a token. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,391,932,121 tokens. Proton’s official website is www.protonchain.com . Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ . Proton’s official message board is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817

Proton Token Trading

Proton can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

