Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.15 Billion

Brokerages expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) will announce $3.15 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for IQVIA’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.19 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.11 billion. IQVIA reported sales of $2.90 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IQVIA will report full year sales of $11.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.17 billion to $11.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $12.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.36 billion to $12.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow IQVIA.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.11. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on IQVIA from $204.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub raised IQVIA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised IQVIA from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.33.

Shares of IQVIA stock traded up $3.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $191.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 805,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.93. IQVIA has a one year low of $81.79 and a one year high of $192.00. The company has a market capitalization of $36.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 209.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.40.

In other IQVIA news, Director John G. Danhakl acquired 63,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $176.95 per share, for a total transaction of $11,227,654.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 9,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $1,658,686.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,057,186.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 457 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 30.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 310,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,943,000 after buying an additional 72,666 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the third quarter valued at $473,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the third quarter valued at $549,000. Institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

