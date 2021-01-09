Comparing Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) & Broad Street Realty (OTCMKTS:BRST)

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) and Broad Street Realty (OTCMKTS:BRST) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cushman & Wakefield and Broad Street Realty’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cushman & Wakefield $8.75 billion 0.36 $200,000.00 N/A N/A Broad Street Realty $7.24 million 0.21 -$1.89 million N/A N/A

Cushman & Wakefield has higher revenue and earnings than Broad Street Realty.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Cushman & Wakefield and Broad Street Realty, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cushman & Wakefield 0 1 5 0 2.83 Broad Street Realty 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cushman & Wakefield currently has a consensus target price of $15.85, suggesting a potential upside of 10.53%. Given Cushman & Wakefield’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Cushman & Wakefield is more favorable than Broad Street Realty.

Profitability

This table compares Cushman & Wakefield and Broad Street Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cushman & Wakefield -2.32% -17.04% -2.72% Broad Street Realty N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.3% of Cushman & Wakefield shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Cushman & Wakefield shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.1% of Broad Street Realty shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Cushman & Wakefield has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Broad Street Realty has a beta of -0.8, indicating that its share price is 180% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cushman & Wakefield beats Broad Street Realty on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's operating segments include the Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services. The company also provides owner representation and tenant representation leasing services; capital market services, such as investment sales and equity, and debt and structured financing for real estate purchase and sales transactions; and appraisal management, investment management, valuation advisory, portfolio advisory, diligence advisory, dispute analysis and litigation support, financial reporting, and property and/or portfolio valuation services on real estate debt and equity decisions. Cushman & Wakefield has a strategic partnership with Vanke Service. It serves real estate owners and occupiers. Cushman & Wakefield plc was founded in 1784 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Broad Street Realty Company Profile

MedAmerica Properties Inc. engages in the real estate business. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

