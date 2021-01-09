$3.51 Billion in Sales Expected for Kellogg (NYSE:K) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Kellogg (NYSE:K) to post $3.51 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Kellogg’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.58 billion and the lowest is $3.37 billion. Kellogg reported sales of $3.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kellogg will report full-year sales of $13.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.71 billion to $13.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $13.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.27 billion to $13.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kellogg.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.27.

Shares of NYSE:K traded down $0.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $60.20. The company had a trading volume of 3,504,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,681,297. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.59. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $52.66 and a 12 month high of $72.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total value of $5,276,645.56. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $5,544,211.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 500,001 shares of company stock worth $32,003,398. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in K. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Kellogg by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,326,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,077,000 after buying an additional 4,401,039 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,137,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,252,000 after buying an additional 976,584 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 157.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,561,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,833,000 after buying an additional 955,905 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 4.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,257,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,200,000 after acquiring an additional 931,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Kellogg by 141.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 762,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,243,000 after acquiring an additional 447,080 shares during the period. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

