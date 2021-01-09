Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.50.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Gabelli cut Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, G.Research cut Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.0% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 44,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 0.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 42.9% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,806 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 294,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.5% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 183,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

SASR stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.99. The company had a trading volume of 199,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,395. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.23. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $37.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.23. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $126.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.09 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

