Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Price Target Raised to $7.75 at CIBC

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) had its target price increased by CIBC from $7.00 to $7.75 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the mining company’s stock.

EXK has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Endeavour Silver from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Endeavour Silver from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from $5.75 to $6.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endeavour Silver from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.03.

Shares of EXK stock traded down $0.47 on Friday, reaching $4.91. 8,361,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,268,549. Endeavour Silver has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $5.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $773.19 million, a PE ratio of -18.88 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.67.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,131 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 14,810 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Endeavour Silver by 161.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,221,499 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after buying an additional 754,042 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the third quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the second quarter worth approximately $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.92% of the company’s stock.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

