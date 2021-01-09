3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Given New $27.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) had its target price hoisted by Craig Hallum from $11.00 to $27.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the 3D printing company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DDD. William Blair raised shares of 3D Systems from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of 3D Systems from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of 3D Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 3D Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.25.

Shares of DDD stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.53. 133,731,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,941,398. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.46 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.21. 3D Systems has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $31.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 11.38% and a negative net margin of 24.61%. The business had revenue of $135.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that 3D Systems will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 3D Systems news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 16,000 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $128,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 207,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,663,608. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Menno Ellis sold 10,479 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total value of $109,400.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,136 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,179.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,479 shares of company stock worth $317,161 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 773,473 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $5,965,000 after acquiring an additional 33,590 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of 3D Systems by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 256,136 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 29,136 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of 3D Systems by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,098 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 7,348 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of 3D Systems by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 82,187 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of 3D Systems by 262.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,482 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 15,550 shares during the last quarter. 60.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

